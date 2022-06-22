JILTED MUROKOZA KILLS LOVER



A JILTED artisanal miner allegedly killed his girlfriend in cold blood yesterday after finding her in the company of another man.

Petronella Dube (36) was stabbed on the chest and thighs by her boyfriend. Provincial police spokeswoman, Inspector Magret Chitove confirmed her death.

However, she was yet to get finer details about what transpired. Dube’s death has sent shock waves throughout Chinhoyi.

Her younger sister had visited her from Gokwe only to be greeted by such a gruesome act.

“Her sister arrived on Monday from Gokwe only to greeted with this horrific news,” said a neighbour.

“The two had boyfriends inside the same room when tragedy struck.

“The deceased was once warned against dating artisanal miners, but she would not listen,” she added.

Petronella’s friend, who requested anonymity, told H-Metro her boyfriend came back from work and found her with another man inside the house.

The boyfriend is said to have asked her to explain her relationship with the man and she failed to give a satisfactory answer.

Sensing danger, she ran out of the house.

He pursued her while her other boyfriend, who was inside the house, fled.

“He then caught up with her and started assaulting her outside the house.

“She then managed to seek refuge at a neighbour’s main house.

“He then stabbed her twice with a knife.

“He left Petronela writhing in pain and went back to her house,” she said. H Metro