ITS A HOAX :GOVT ON TOES FOR MONEY

GOVERNMENT has dismissed social media claims that Ximex Mall dealers were trading their toes in return for instant riches and warned people peddling the falsehoods they risk being arrested.
The warning comes after H-Metro visited Ximex Mall to
establish the authenticity of the matter, where the team interviewed the
dealers, with the majority dismissing it as a hoax.
The only dealer who claimed there was substance in the
story, which has rocked social media, later claimed he was drunk and was only
joking.
Speaking to ZBC News, after touring the area, Deputy
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Kindness Paradza,
said Government has investigated the matter and established there was no truth
to the issue.
He warned people against peddling falsehoods in a bid to
tarnish the image of the country and reminded them they will face the music.
“As Government, we made some investigations into this issue
and we assessed the status of the matter.
“There is nothing like that, it’s the act of social media
peddlers who are trying to tarnish our country.
“They are also tarnishing the image of our citizens, who
are working hard to earn a living, assuming that they are trading their toes to
prosper.
“Vari kunzi vakaromba ivo vachiita basa riri smart and very
clean, risina kana dambudziko.
“I talked to these young entrepreneurs, they are selling
their gadgets without any problem,” he said.
Dep Min Paradza said culprits tarnishing the country will
face the music.
“Zvigunwe zvavo zvese vanazvo, hapana asina zvigunwe
zvakwakana zviri five.
“Such an issue is being circulated on social media and we
want to warn people, that it is a crime to peddle falsehoods on social media.
“It tarnishes the image of the country, we will arrest them
and they will be arrested,” he added.
Tomorrow, the dealers at Ximex Mall have challenged each
other to come to work wearing slops to show the world they have all their toes
intact. H Metro
