INFIGHTING TEARING MDC T : MWONZORA

MDC Alliance president Douglas Mwonzora has conceded serious infighting in his party ahead of their elective congress amid reports that party chairman Morgen Komichi was considering jumping ship to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
In a leaked audio in possession of NewsDay, Mwonzora can be
heard admitting that his party is in disarray due to factionalism and plots to
oust him.
Mwonzora encouraged his party members to continue pushing
for dialogue with the ruling Zanu PF party.
“We stay together in the standing committee and we have
some people who will go outside the meeting and sell information about our
party, and what we will be discussing over the phone,” Mwonzora said in the
audio.
“We also have such people in the youth assembly, please
youth assembly defend your party. We have serious infighting within the party
and there is a lot of mudslinging, and the party is unstable. People are planning a vote of no confidence
against one another. Why are you doing
that before congress?”
In the audio, Mwonzora is also heard saying dialogue will
bring food on the table for his party members.
“If we win elections and have dialogue, we are going to
have a lot of food and there would be more positions.”
He said he was aware of people from his party who were
engaged in dialogue with the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC party, in what sources
yesterday said was a direct attack on Komichi.
Komichi told NewsDay that he was indeed aware of the
allegations, but said people were eager to tarnish his image ahead of the
congress.
“I have been told about these allegations by my friends and
it’s not true that I want to join the CCC. We are going to congress and so
people are eager to tarnish my image. I am a person who is able to speak out
his mind,” Komichi said.
CCC party deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba,
however, said: “I am not aware of the talks with Komichi. If there is anything, we will approach the
media as we usually do.”
Mwonzora is also being accused of delaying to announce the
congress dates because he reportedly fears defeat after his party’s disastrous
performance during the March 26 by-elections this year.
MDC-A party spokesperson Witness Dube said: “There are
going to be provincial congresses before we announce the dates of the congress,
and there are going to be provincial nominations which are going to be
advertised in newspapers.”
Some of the candidates expected to challenge Mwonzora are
his deputy Elias Mudzuri, Norest Marara and Komichi. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment