I'M A SERIAL WINNER : COP WHO WON TWO CARS



THE lucky punter who won two cars during the recent OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion draw which was held in Harare is a police officer based in Colleen Bawn, Matabeleland South Province, who describes herself as a serial winner.

Ms Portia Dube (32), a married mother of two who works in Gwanda, made headlines over the weekend after winning two of the 47 vehicles at the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion which was held at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare.

She walked away with two Nissan NP 300s, but to her, it did not come as a surprise that she won.

OK Zimbabwe is expected to deliver the cars to her in Gwanda on June 17.

As she left Gwanda for the jackpot promotion, Ms Dube told Chronicle that she was already convinced that she could win.

She said buying at OK is “almost an everyday thing”.

“When I travelled to Harare for the draw, I had that feeling that I was going to win considering that I had made several purchases on products that were on promotion.

So, I just decided to go and see what was in store and God blessed me with two cars.

It was my first time going for a draw, but it was not my first time winning at OK,” she said.

“In 2017 I won a refrigerator, I won grocery vouchers, I’m always winning at OK.

What I do is just follow their promotions.

I have won cooking pans and last year I won almost five times on the weekly draws for groceries.

Last week, I won the weekly draw for $10 000 and this week I won cars and in all this I want to express my gratitude to God for blessing us.”

Ms Dube said she is a police officer based in Gwanda and being a customer at OK has seen her continuously win.

“At the moment I stay in Colleen Bawn. I am a police officer working in Gwanda. But I was born in Chitungwiza, Zengeza, and that is where I did my primary and secondary education,” said Ms Dube.

She said it was too early to decide how she and her husband, Mr Misheck Ngwane, will use the two cars.

Ms Dube commended her husband for supporting her to participate in the draw held 556km away from her home.

“While I grew up in Harare, I had never attended the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion draw, so it was a good experience to travel and win during the draw.

These are just blessings from God, I can’t say there is anything special that I did to win except buying products on promotion,” said Ms Dube.

Her husband, Mr Ngwane, said while he was not expecting that his wife would win in the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion, he was optimistic of their chances.

Mr Ngwane runs a grocery shop in Gwanda and believes the cars will come handy in their line of trade.

“I was excited that what we have seen happening to others was now happening to us as well.

Some people have won three times while others five times.

The cars we won are more suitable for us as we are selling groceries.

So, we might use them to enhance our business,” said Mr Ngwane.

He encouraged other shoppers to participate in the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion saying it gives equal opportunities to all.

“This is not our first time participating in this challenge, we never lost hope even when we were not winning and finally, we have won.

We are always shopping at OK.

It’s almost an everyday thing,” he said. Chronicle