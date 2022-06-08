HUBBY BASHES ME FOR SECRET CHILD

A CITY woman claims she has been subjected to gender-based violence for concealing a child from a previous marriage.
The matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court where
Netsai Rodzi applied for a protection order against Mark Hunyani.
Rodzi claimed she was being physically abused by Hunyani
for keeping her child, a secret, for seven years.
She said she had the child sometime in 2016, after
divorcing her former husband, and did not reveal that to her current husband.
“I never told him about my child because I wanted us to
start our new life without any problems.
“I don’t know what to do, he has been insulting me,
harassing me and if he can’t forgive me, it’s better we part ways.
“I made a mistake but l can’t continue suffering from what
he is doing to me,” she said.
In response, Hunyani denied the allegations, arguing that
what his wife did was unacceptable.
“If she claims she was not a prostitute, why did she hide
the child away from me and keep the secret for seven good years?” he said.
Presiding magistrate, Sharon Mashavire, granted the
protection order in Rodzi’s favour. H Metro
