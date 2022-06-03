HOOKER REFUSES ANOTHER ROUND OF SEX, RAPED BY CLIENT

SEX workers also get raped by clients, as strange as it may seem.
To emphasise the fact that customer satisfaction is of
utmost importance, most businesses strictly adhere to the, “customer is king”
mantra which exhorts service providers to give a high priority to customer
satisfaction.
But one commercial sex worker in Bulawayo rudely discovered
that, the “customer is always right” slogan should also apply to the world’s
oldest profession after she was allegedly raped by her regular client who had
hired her for a night apparently as punishment for turning down his request for
another round of sex as a token of appreciation.
The 20-year-old sex worker (name withheld) and from Nketa 9
surburb was allegedly raped thrice by her regular client Remember Khumbulani
Ncube (42) from Bellevue suburb who also held her captive after threatening her
with a knife, knobkerrie and machete.
Ncube, who had allegedly hired the services of the sex
worker in question for a night and paid US$25, carried out the heinous act the
following day after the sex worker reportedly refused his further demand for
more rounds of sex.
B-Metro gathered that on 20 May 2022 and at around 8pm the
victim was hired for a night by Ncube who is also one of her regular clients
and they went to his place.
It is reported that trouble started the following day and
at around 8am when the victim told Ncube that she wanted to go back to her
place.
Ncube, who apparently felt shortchanged by the victim,
reportedly refused to let her go and he was reportedly demanding another round
of sex.
A misunderstanding reportedly ensued between the two
parties. At the height of the misunderstanding Ncube, who had already locked
the door, reportedly grabbed the victim by her neck and forcibly pushed her
onto his bed and stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth.
Ncube also reportedly took an okapi knife, knobkerrie and
machete and placed them on top of the bed while threatening the victim that if
she denied him sex, he was going to attack her with those dangerous weapons.
Fearing for her life the victim reportedly bowed down to
his demands and Ncube seized the opportunity and allegedly had sex with her
three times and without protection.
After the grisly act, the victim went and reported the
matter to the police. Investigations by the police later led to the arrest of
Ncube at his place.
Ncube who is now facing rape charges as defined in Section
65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 has since
appeared in court.
He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to
June 13. B Metro
