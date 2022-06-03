HOOKER REFUSES ANOTHER ROUND OF SEX, RAPED BY CLIENT

SEX workers also get raped by clients, as strange as it may seem.

To emphasise the fact that customer satisfaction is of utmost importance, most businesses strictly adhere to the, “customer is king” mantra which exhorts service providers to give a high priority to customer satisfaction.

But one commercial sex worker in Bulawayo rudely discovered that, the “customer is always right” slogan should also apply to the world’s oldest profession after she was allegedly raped by her regular client who had hired her for a night apparently as punishment for turning down his request for another round of sex as a token of appreciation.

The 20-year-old sex worker (name withheld) and from Nketa 9 surburb was allegedly raped thrice by her regular client Remember Khumbulani Ncube (42) from Bellevue suburb who also held her captive after threatening her with a knife, knobkerrie and machete.

Ncube, who had allegedly hired the services of the sex worker in question for a night and paid US$25, carried out the heinous act the following day after the sex worker reportedly refused his further demand for more rounds of sex.

B-Metro gathered that on 20 May 2022 and at around 8pm the victim was hired for a night by Ncube who is also one of her regular clients and they went to his place.

It is reported that trouble started the following day and at around 8am when the victim told Ncube that she wanted to go back to her place.

Ncube, who apparently felt shortchanged by the victim, reportedly refused to let her go and he was reportedly demanding another round of sex.

A misunderstanding reportedly ensued between the two parties. At the height of the misunderstanding Ncube, who had already locked the door, reportedly grabbed the victim by her neck and forcibly pushed her onto his bed and stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth.

Ncube also reportedly took an okapi knife, knobkerrie and machete and placed them on top of the bed while threatening the victim that if she denied him sex, he was going to attack her with those dangerous weapons.

Fearing for her life the victim reportedly bowed down to his demands and Ncube seized the opportunity and allegedly had sex with her three times and without protection.

After the grisly act, the victim went and reported the matter to the police. Investigations by the police later led to the arrest of Ncube at his place.

Ncube who is now facing rape charges as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 has since appeared in court.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to June 13. B Metro