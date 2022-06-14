HIDDEN PHONE NAILS CHEATING WIFE

A CHEATING married woman has been hiding a ‘‘private’’ cellphone in her wardrobe which she used to communicate with her boyfriend.

Charles Chirambwa only found out about his wife’s extramarital affair when he was looking for his jersey in the wardrobe.

Ruth Chirimo lied that the phone belonged to her friend and neighbour.

After being further quizzed, she later changed her stance and told her husband it belonged to the man who promised her a job.

This matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Ruth applied for a protection order against Charles.

She said she no longer loved Charles.

“Ever since he found the cellphone in the wardrobe, he has been assaulting me and I had to run away from our matrimonial home.

“I no longer love him, I just want to be granted a protection order for me to be able to go and collect my clothes and documents,” said Ruth.

In defence, Charles said: “I still love my wife and I want her to come back home and raise our children together despite her cheating on me.

“I never assaulted her, she ran on her own after I found a cellphone I never bought for her in the wardrobe. I never denied her access to her clothes, she can come and take them if she insists on divorcing me.”

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire granted the protection order in Ruth’s favour. H Metro