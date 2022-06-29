HEADMASTER SUSPENDED OVER MISSING PUPIL

ST MATHIAS Tsonzo High School headmaster Maxwell Sambona has been suspended after a pupil at the school, Livingston Sunhwa (19) disappeared last year.
Human remains suspected to belong to Sunhwa were later
discovered near the school in Watsomba, but police are yet to establish the
true identity of the remains.
The Anglican Diocese of Manicaland province, which runs the
school, confirmed the headmaster’s suspension. They also said they were still
waiting for the DNA test results to determine whether the discovered remains
belonged to Sunhwa.
Anglican Diocese registrar Ashel Mutungura said: “Yes, I
can confirm that the headmaster of St Mathias Tsonzo High School has been
suspended by the Primary and Secondary Education ministry pending finalisation
of Livingstone Sunhwa’s matter. As an institution, we are confident that the
law enforcement agents are going to investigate what really transpired.”
Sunhwa reportedly went missing on December 6, 2021 before
writing the Ordinary Level English paper.
He was arrested on December 5, 2021 by police in Mutasa
district, Manicaland province following a break-in at the St Mathias Tsonzo
School tuckshop.
Police said groceries were discovered in his dormitory
leading to his arrest.
After his arrest, police said they released Sunhwa into the
custody of Sambona, but the pupil then mysteriously vanished. Newsday
