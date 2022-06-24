FOUR CCC ACTIVISTS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

FOUR Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) activists will spend the weekend behind bars following their arrest in connection with political violence that occurred at the funeral of slain opposition activist, Moreblessing Ali, in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.
Chauya Shopa (41),
Zephania Chinembiri(43), Zecks Makoni(53) and Roan Tsoka (39) were remanded to
Monday for bail ruling when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda
today.
They are represented by Noble Chinhanu from Zimbabwe Human
Rights Lawyers (ZLHR).
State prosecutor told the court that on June 14, 2022, the
activists in the company of three other accomplices who are also on remand
conspired to engaged in violence to revenge Ali’s murder.
It is alleged that they used their vehicles to transport
people from different locations to Nyatsime where they later engaged in public
violence, targetting property belonging to Zanu PF supporters.
It is alleged that they proceeded to Chibhanguza Shopping
Centre where they torched down a gazebo, damaged windows of 13 shops, 4 beer
halls before looting groceries and electrical gadgets.
Anesu Chirenje prosecuted. Newsday
