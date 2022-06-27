FORMER MINISTER DIES

FORMER co-Home Affairs minister in the Government of National unity Giles Mutseyekwa has died.

In a statement yesterday, his party the MDC Alliance announced that Mutsekwa passed on yesterday.

MDC Alliance also said another party member, Senator Mildred Dube also died yesterday.

The party did not disclose how and where they died. MDC Alliance party secretary for information and publicity Witness Dube said: “It is with a deep sense of shock and loss that the MDC-T wishes to inform the nation of the passing on of two of its founding members of the party, retired major Giles Mutsekwa and Senator Mildred Dube in the morning of today (yesterday), 27th of June 2022.

“A former co-Home Affairs minister in the inclusive government, retired major Mutsekwa was currently our deputy national chairperson. He leaves behind a very rich legacy of fighting for the completion of the democratisation struggle. He served as a Member of Parliament and served the party from its formation up to his final resting hour.”

Dube, affectionately known as “Ngengenge”, was still Bulawayo senator at the time of her death.

“She was a national executive member in the women’s assembly. The party wishes to inform that details on the burial arrangements for both leaders will be made known once the information has been reconciled,” Dube said. Newsday