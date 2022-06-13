FORMER COP JAILED FOR ROBBERY

A FORMER policeman was jailed one year for assaulting, and robbing a reveller, who was drinking beer with friends.
Jubilee Katsa, 31, of Chemagamba Police Camp appeared
before Chinhoyi regional magistrate, Tapiwa Banda, charged with robbery. The
complainant in this case is Norman Sixpence, 38, of GMB Quarters, Raffingora.
Magistrate Banda sentenced him to two years before
suspending one on condition of good behaviour.
Katsa will serve an effective one year behind bars.
Prosecuting, Tendai Tapi, told the court that sometime in
March this year, at around 7:30pm at Empire Nightclub Muzimba, Sixpence was
seated at the club’s doorstep, when he was approached by Katsa, who was in police
uniform. The court heard that Katsa asked Sixpence what he was doing at that
place. He suddenly grabbed him by the waist forcing Sixpence to stand up.
Katsa assaulted him several times on his face before
searching him and took away his wallet which had US$250.
He gave the money to the unknown man, who was in his
company.
Katsa told Sixpence that he was a thief and they were going
to Chemagamba Police Station. On their way to the police station, Katsa took
his Samsung cellphone and never returned it. Sixpence made a report leading to
Katsa’s arrest. Katsa only returned the
empty wallet to him.
The value stolen is US$250 and $7000 and nothing was
recovered. H Metro
