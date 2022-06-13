FORMER COP JAILED FOR ROBBERY

A FORMER policeman was jailed one year for assaulting, and robbing a reveller, who was drinking beer with friends.

Jubilee Katsa, 31, of Chemagamba Police Camp appeared before Chinhoyi regional magistrate, Tapiwa Banda, charged with robbery. The complainant in this case is Norman Sixpence, 38, of GMB Quarters, Raffingora.

Magistrate Banda sentenced him to two years before suspending one on condition of good behaviour.

Katsa will serve an effective one year behind bars.

Prosecuting, Tendai Tapi, told the court that sometime in March this year, at around 7:30pm at Empire Nightclub Muzimba, Sixpence was seated at the club’s doorstep, when he was approached by Katsa, who was in police uniform. The court heard that Katsa asked Sixpence what he was doing at that place. He suddenly grabbed him by the waist forcing Sixpence to stand up.

Katsa assaulted him several times on his face before searching him and took away his wallet which had US$250.

He gave the money to the unknown man, who was in his company.

Katsa told Sixpence that he was a thief and they were going to Chemagamba Police Station. On their way to the police station, Katsa took his Samsung cellphone and never returned it. Sixpence made a report leading to Katsa’s arrest. Katsa only returned the empty wallet to him.

The value stolen is US$250 and $7000 and nothing was recovered. H Metro