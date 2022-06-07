FOOTIE STAR KILLED IN CRASH

Simba Bhora midfielder Barnabas Mushunje has died.
He was 24.
The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum midfielder was
involved in an accident around Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road when
the vehicle, a Honda Fit, he was travelling in collided with a tractor.
He was travelling back to Shamva, where Simba Bhora are
based, from a funeral in Mutare.
The accident happened at around 3pm yesterday and Mushunje died at around 8pm at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated. Herald
