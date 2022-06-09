FOOD PRICE HIKES : ED RAGES AT SABOTEURS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa admitted that the country is experiencing a food price hike crisis, but blamed it on saboteurs and supply chain monopolies.
Addressing scores of Zanu PF supporters at Murewa centre,
Mnangagwa promised villagers that his administration would deal with the food
crisis.
“I know you are suffering because of price issues,
especially in the food sector. They are doing this to sabotage us; they want
you to turn against us. This is because we have few companies and they
monopolise the food sector.”
“As government we are doing much to break this monopoly,
especially on the supply side. One of the remedies is to suspend import duty on
basic goods,” he added as the villagers interjected saying they were really
feeling the pinch of the country’s economic hardships.
Zimbabwe is currently experiencing massive food shortages
coupled with frequent price increases and a poor 2021/22 agricultural season
due to low rainfall.
Prices of basic commodities like bread and other foodstuffs
have gone beyond the reach of many. Bread now costs as much as $945.
Mnangagwa promised that the bread price issue will be
solved soon because the country will be producing enough wheat.
“We found out that we need 470 000 metric tonnes of wheat
in this country per year. We used to produce wheat that would last for two
months while importing the rest. We then came up with ideas to increase wheat
productivity, and our wheat is now lasting us 11 months, hence the remainder is
imported. We are going to have wheat that lasts us 13 months next month. It
will be sufficient, hence bread prices will go down,” he said.
Mnangagwa addressed the villagers soon after officially
opening a Registrar-General’s office at Murewa centre, whose construction
started about 17 years ago.
Promising the villagers free food handouts to deal with
food insecurity, Mnangagwa said: “We had erratic rains in some areas this past
season. We are aware that because of drought some areas are experiencing food
shortages. We will liaise with your Minister of State in Mashonaland East
(Aplonia Munzverengwi) and ensure that you will get free food (maize).”
He also added that the country would soon be harvesting
enough maize due to interventions which saw the establishment of irrigation
schemes to mitigate climate change effects. Newsday
