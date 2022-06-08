FAKE IMMIGRATION STAMPS : BEITBRIDGE MAN ARRESTED

A 28-year-old Beitbridge man believed to be part of a racket using fake customs and immigration date stamps to clear goods and people between Zimbabwe and South Africa has been arrested.
Sadam Mutodzaniswa of Kwalu Suburb in the border town was
arrested last week after he had stamped six Kenyans’ travel documents with a
fake Zimbabwean immigration stamp.
The Kenyans, Musa Abdulla Hussein, Mohammed Abdulla
Baduallhi, Ali Mohammed Abidi, Hussein Harum Bullo, Muhammed Abdurrahman
Issack, and Ibrahimbashair Douw, have since appeared before Miss Annia
Chimweta.
They were warned and cautioned against violating the Immigration Act. Mutodzaniswa pleaded guilty before the same magistrate to assisting the migrants to illegally enter the country.
He was remanded in custody to Thursday.
Prosecuting Miss Esnath Vengedza told the court that on May
27 at around 2 am, the six Kenyans arrived in the country from South Africa en
route to their native country.
They then engaged the services of Mutodzaniswa who stamped
two passports and four travel documents with a fake immigration stamp.
Soon after, they then proceeded to the exit gate intending
to enter Zimbabwe.
They were stopped by Immigration officials from the
Compliance and Enforcement section for routine checks.
It was then discovered that the migrants’ travel documents
had been stamped with an immigration stamp (A136) that does not exist.
The State said the Kenyans were subsequently arrested and
during interrogations, they implicated the accused who was swiftly arrested by
border security agents.
Of late the Department of Immigration has been rounding up
criminals using fake customs and immigration stamps at the Beitbridge Border
Post.
Over 15 people were arrested for related offences in the
last 12 months.
Well-orchestrated syndicates are reportedly using the
stamps to illegally extend the stay of travellers in either country.
Ordinarily, Zimbabweans are allowed a stay of not more than
90 days per calendar year in South Africa.
South Africans are allowed a stay of 30 days per visit to
Zimbabwe.
Those black-listed immigrants and those who require visas,
but do not qualify often turn to the services of those operating with fake
stamps around or within the port of entry. Herald
