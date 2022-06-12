EX BANK EMPLOYEE STEALS R37M, DONATES GENEROUSLY TO THE CHURCH

A 28-year-old former bank employee has been arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit for allegedly stealing almost R37 million belonging to a deceased client of First National Bank (FNB).
“It is alleged that on April 25, the suspect who was an FNB
consultant at Makhado branch, opened the profile of the client who had just
died in a vehicle accident a day before (April 24, 2022) without any
authorisation,” said Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke.
“It is further alleged that the suspect connived with his
accomplice to open a new bank account and linked it to the deceased's account
and started spending all the money from the deceased’s account.”
The Hawks said a total of R36 989 051 was looted from the
deceased client.
Maluleke said the illegal activities were discovered by the
bank, and a case of fraud and theft was opened with the Hawks.
When the 28-year-old FNB employee was approached by the
bank managers about the matter, he reportedly tendered his resignation letter
with immediate effect.
“During the investigation, it was discovered that some of
the stolen money was used to buy expensive cars and donate to a certain
church,” said Maluleke.
The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the
Makhado Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
“The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are
expected,” said Maluleke.
In February, an Absa bank specialist engineer, Xolela
Masebeni, who made headlines after being arrested for allegedly defrauding Absa
bank of more than R100 million within the space of three months was shot and
killed.
At the time, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant
Officer Majola Nkohli told IOL that Masebeni was shot outside his home in Unati
Mkefa, Ezibeleni, on a Saturday afternoon.
“Police can confirm that they are investigating a case of
murder after a 31-year-old man, Xolela Masebeni, was fatally shot outside his
home at Unati Mkefa area, Ezibeleni, on Saturday afternoon,” said Nkohli.
“On Saturday, February 26 at about 4pm, Masebeni was
sitting in the yard with four of his friends, when two unknown men accosted
him. It is further said that Masebeni stood up and approached the two unknown
men.”
His friend heard several gunshots, and everybody started
running in different directions.
