ED SWEATS OVER PRICE HIKES



PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is sweating over continued price hikes of basic commodities as inflation ravages the economy.

Speaking during the burial of national hero Major General (Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa, for the umpteenth time, told mourners that government was implementing mechanisms to rein in the ever-increasing prices.

He, however, did not explain how government would achieve it.

Mnangagwa has incessantly accused businesses of sabotaging his government, threatening to deal with all the businesses alleged to increasing prices of goods and service as the country heads for the 2023 elections.

But prices of basic commodities such as bread have continued to increase on a weekly basis. Bread now costs between $600 and $1 000 a loaf. Government itself has also been increasing the cost of its services and recently increased hospital consultation fees by 1 748%. Fuel prices have also been increasing on a regular basis.

“My government is seized with implementing mechanisms to rein the current increases in prices of bread. I exhort businesses and other stakeholders across various sectors of the economy to assume a sense of national responsibility.

“We are rising beyond the trials and tribulations of the current global shifts, illegal economic sanctions on us, the effects of climate change and now COVID-19,” he said.

He then turned to the issue of violence ahead of the elections saying it will not be tolerated. This comes as the country is currently grappling with the shocking news of the murder of opposition Citizens Coalitions for Change activist Moreblessing Ali whose remains were recovered from a disused well in Manyame on Saturday. She is believed to have been killed by Zanu PF member Pius Jamba.

Ali was allegedly abducted in Chitungwiza almost two weeks ago, but police said she was a victim of a domestic dispute.

“Furthermore, I call upon all Zimbabweans, civil society organisations and political parties to conduct themselves in a peaceful and non-violent manner. Violence must never be allowed in political interactions,” Mnangagwa said.

“The spirit of commitment to our country and hard work that runs through the life of our heroes and heroines such as (Rtd) Major General Nyathi shall not be looked down upon. We should, therefore, honour and remembers sacrifices of our dear departed distinguished sons and daughters of the soil by defending the gains of independence and development by voting for Zanu PF during the 2023 harmonised elections.”

He applauded the security sector for dutifully executing its constitutional mandate of guaranteeing a peaceful, secure and stable environment in the country. Newsday