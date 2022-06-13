ED SWEATS OVER PRICE HIKES

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is sweating over continued price hikes of basic commodities as inflation ravages the economy.
Speaking during the burial of national hero Major General
(Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday,
Mnangagwa, for the umpteenth time, told mourners that government was
implementing mechanisms to rein in the ever-increasing prices.
He, however, did not explain how government would achieve
it.
Mnangagwa has incessantly accused businesses of sabotaging
his government, threatening to deal with all the businesses alleged to
increasing prices of goods and service as the country heads for the 2023
elections.
But prices of basic commodities such as bread have
continued to increase on a weekly basis. Bread now costs between $600 and $1
000 a loaf. Government itself has also been increasing the cost of its services
and recently increased hospital consultation fees by 1 748%. Fuel prices have
also been increasing on a regular basis.
“My government is seized with implementing mechanisms to
rein the current increases in prices of bread. I exhort businesses and other
stakeholders across various sectors of the economy to assume a sense of
national responsibility.
“We are rising beyond the trials and tribulations of the
current global shifts, illegal economic sanctions on us, the effects of climate
change and now COVID-19,” he said.
He then turned to the issue of violence ahead of the
elections saying it will not be tolerated.
This comes as the country is currently grappling with the shocking news
of the murder of opposition Citizens Coalitions for Change activist
Moreblessing Ali whose remains were recovered from a disused well in Manyame on
Saturday. She is believed to have been killed by Zanu PF member Pius Jamba.
Ali was allegedly
abducted in Chitungwiza almost two weeks ago, but police said she was a victim
of a domestic dispute.
“Furthermore, I call upon all Zimbabweans, civil society
organisations and political parties to conduct themselves in a peaceful and
non-violent manner. Violence must never be allowed in political interactions,”
Mnangagwa said.
“The spirit of commitment to our country and hard work that
runs through the life of our heroes and heroines such as (Rtd) Major General
Nyathi shall not be looked down upon. We should, therefore, honour and
remembers sacrifices of our dear departed distinguished sons and daughters of
the soil by defending the gains of independence and development by voting for
Zanu PF during the 2023 harmonised elections.”
He applauded the security sector for dutifully executing
its constitutional mandate of guaranteeing a peaceful, secure and stable
environment in the country. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment