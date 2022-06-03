DRUNK PUPIL RAPED IN BYO

A 20-year-old-man from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo appeared in court for allegedly raping a 15-year-old Evelyn student.

Nhlanhla Nkomo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa on 30 May 2022 facing charges of rape and was remanded in custody to 13 June after he requested to find a lawyer.

Circumstances are that on 14 May 2022 around 12 noon, the victim (name withheld) was in the city centre when she called her friend to join her for shopping. However, the friend came in the company of her other friends.

It is said that during the day they moved around town, visited various bars and met several other friends including the accused person.

While they were at Zansi Bar, the victim was offered a drink by someone she cannot remember and she drank it. Later on, they went to the house of a man.

Upon arrival, the victim could barely stand as she was drunk due to the drink she was offered earlier on and a friend assisted her into a bedroom where she slept on the bed.

The juvenile woke up the following day to discover that she was naked and was only wearing a buster.

She also realised that she was swollen in between her thighs and she asked her friend what happened to her but she could not explain anything to her.

The matter was then reported leading to the arrest of the accused. B Metro