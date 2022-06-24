DRUNK PRISON OFFICER BEATS UP WIFE, LOCKED UP

A drunk Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officer (ZPCS) who accused his wife of cheating on him has been arrested for kicking and punching her.

A source close to the incident said Brian Ndlovu, who is based at Khami Maximum Prison arrived home at around 11pm from a boozy night and found his wife Shumirayi Nyamukonora (25) sleeping.

He woke her up and told her that he wanted to talk to her about something that was troubling him.

His wife told him that she could not talk to him since he was very drunk and would talk to him in the morning.

His wife covered herself with a blanket and this seems to have angered Brian who is said to have pulled off the blanket before slapping her in the face.

She screamed but he did not stop as he continued to assault her all over the body.

She managed to break free from the marauding Ndlovu and ran to a police station and reported the matter. Ndlovu was arrested.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident but could not comment as he referred this reporter to ZPCS Bulawayo Metro Province public relations officer, Chief Correctional Officer Garainashe Moyo for a comment but efforts to get hold of him were fruitless. B Metro