DRIVER RUNS PLOUGHS INTO CYCLISTS : THREE DEAD

Three cyclists have reportedly died after a motorist driving a Jeep Cherokee ran into them at the 15km peg along GMB – Humani Road in Chiredzi on Saturday.
The cyclists were riding in a single file to a Masowe
Church service in Mkwasine.
Police spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the
accident but said he was not aware that a third person had died.
“I can confirm the accident. One cyclist died on the spot
and the second one upon admission at Chiredzi General hospital. I am not aware
of the third victim although I know that three others who were in critical
condition were taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital,” said Dhewa.
The accident happened at around 7PM when a Jeep Cherokee
which was travelling towards Mkwasine overtook five cyclists riding in a single
file in the same direction.
The driver of the Jeep is alleged to have overtook a BMW
but lost control before running over the cyclists and overturning. Masvingo
Mirror
