🟡ZANU PF has no right to dictate what anybody wears at a funeral nor do they have the right to unleash violence on grieving loved ones. Nyatsime belongs to all citizens.



It is not “Zanu PF territory”.



We demand justice.🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/JieRZLD2l6 — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) June 12, 2022