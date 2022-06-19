DON'T ATTACH RESIDENTS PROPERTY : GOVT ORDERS COUNCILS

LOCAL authorities are not allowed to arbitrarily attach property from residents or engage debt collectors to recover outstanding debts of rates and levies, but should pursue other options to recover the money they are owed.
Responding to questions from backbenchers in Parliament
last week, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Marian Chombo said
councils needed to engage their residents so that the money for needed services
was paid without wrecking the lives of those who owed money.
Chiwundura legislator Livingstone Chimina had asked what
the Government policy was regarding attachment of private property by local
authorities to settle debts.
Deputy Minister Chombo said Government had already made its
position clear to all local authorities through a circular sent several years
ago. There had been no change and that policy still stood.
“There has not been any other circular to supersede this
one, so it is still in effect. We are bound by the Constitution. Councils have
to provide things like water and so forth.
“But you really cannot go out or cut the livelihood of the
common person. So, there should be other means for them to be able to collect
that rather than engaging debt collectors who are going to charge even more,”
said Deputy Minister Chombo.
“Let us say that you owe $100. They (debt collectors) can
end up requesting you to pay more than $500 in charges. So we are just
encouraging local authorities to engage other means rather than engaging debt
collectors who are going to pile more debts on the consumer.”
In the circular addressed to all local authorities and
provincial administrators, Government said it had noted that the majority of
people living in communal and resettlement areas were confronted with
challenges in meeting their financial obligations due to councils.
“We appreciate that local authorities were not spared by
this economic quagmire of the previous years, as alluded to above, yet they are
expected to provide basic services, some of them of a human rights nature such
as health, water and basic sanitary facilities to the same marginalised
communities,” reads the circular.
“Therefore, the need for active participation and
involvement of all stakeholders in terms of financial and material support
cannot be over emphasised. However, this ministry has noted with great concern,
the engagement of debt collectors to induce payment of levies to local
authorities by those who may not be in a position to raise the expected
amounts.”
It was noted that the assigned debt collectors would in
some instances confiscate scotch carts, ploughs, wheel barrows, livestock among
other valuables further impoverishing residents.
“This ministry is therefore, directing all local
authorities to desist from contracting debt collectors to recover unpaid levies
with immediate effect. The practice of engaging debt collectors is prohibited
forthwith,” the circular reads.
Responding to another question, Transport and
Infrastructural Development Minister Felaix Mhona said Government was working
on upgrading the Kuwadzana and Warren Park traffic circles in Harare so as to
reduce congestion and road carnage.
“I must agree with the Honourable Member that it has taken
long and we are also trying to push. Another stumbling block is that some of
the contractors when they are given these tasks, they might not move with speed
as anticipated.
“One of the measures that have been put in place is the
addition of two slip lanes on both traffic circles to allow motorists to change
roads without entering the traffic circle. This reduces the volume of traffic
entering the circle by introducing left-in and left-out lanes before and after
the traffic circle, thus increasing road safety,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment