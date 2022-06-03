COVID-19 KILLS VETERAN EDUCATIONIST

Veteran Masvingo educationist Richard Magomo who served in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for 35 years has died. He was 53.

Magomo’s niece Shelter Zinyuku confirmed the death to The Mirror.

Magomo who was inspector in charge of planning at the Masvingo provincial office at the time of his death breathed his last on May 29, 2022. He had a long battle with sugar diabetes but he succumbed to Covid-19 at his home in Bikita.

Zinyuku said Magomo was buried at Duma Cemetery on May 31, 2022.

Magomo was diagnosed with sugar diabetes in 2016 and his right leg was amputated twice.

The veteran educationist was born on November 21, 1969 in Bwawanda Village under Chief Nhema in Zaka. He was the last born in a family of three boys.

Magomo attended Nhema Primary School before proceeding to St Antony’s High school in Zaka where he completed his ‘O’ level in 1978. He then proceeded to Gokomere for his A’ Level but the school was closed at the height of the war in 1979.

He then went to Gweru Teachers College where he graduated as a Mathematics teacher in 1982.

Magomo taught at several secondary schools including Mazungunye, Mapanzure, Mashava, Goko, Gwindingwi and Rupare before he was appointed substantive deputy head at Gwindingwi in 1989.

He was promoted to the post of Education Officer now known as Schools Inspector in 2004 and he served in Bikita district from 2004 to 2010. Magomo was promoted to be the provincial officer as inspector responsible for planning in 2011, a post he held until the time of his death.

Magomo is survived by his wife Noriah and five children Maryjoice, Simbarashe, Rejoice, Richard and Melissa. Masvingo Mirror