COUPLE REMANDED IN CUSTODY OVER PISTOL

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Emganwini suburb and his girlfriend have been dragged to court for illegal possession of a firearm.
Simelweyinkosi Dube (27) and his girlfriend Carl Ncube were
on Tuesday arraigned before Bulawayo regional magistrate Elisha Singano, who
remanded them in custody to June 20.
The firearm, a Browning pistol, is suspected to have been
used in a spate of armed robberies in the city.
It was found in their bedroom wardrobe.
Prosecutor Patience Sibanda told the court that on November
14, 2021, the Bulawayo Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide squad
arrested Dube over an armed robbery case which had occurred along
Harare-Bulawayo Highway on September 8, 2021.
After the arrest, it is alleged that Dube hid the pistol in
his wardrobe at their Emganwini home.
The duo was nabbed after detective Wellington Masuku
received a tip-off that the suspect in the robbery case was Dube.
He was arrested after he took his vehicle to a mechanic in
Cowdray Park.
Dube tried to flee, but was shot on the left thigh. He
later disclosed to the police that the pistol they were looking for was at his
Emganwini house.
Ncube was also charged for unlicensed possession of a firearm.
She, however, denied the charges and alleged that she never
saw the pistol while cleaning the bedroom.
Dube was transferred from Gwanda provincial magistrates’
court, where he had another pending trial for robbery cases.
He was granted bail in January this year after getting
arrested and detained at Gwanda Police Station for other robbery charges.
