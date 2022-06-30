COPS SHOOT TWO CHITUNGWIZA RESIDENTS

POLICE are investigating circumstances which led to detectives inadvertently shooting two Chitungwiza residents on Monday.

The detectives were pursuing an armed robbery suspect.

The incident took place at Taita Shops.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, said the two victims – Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei – were hit by a stray bullet.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an unfortunate incident that occurred at Taita Shops in Chitungwiza on June 27, 2022 at around 4pm, where police had a shootout with a robbery suspect only identified as Denis Madondo,” reads the statement.

“Police received a tip-off and located the suspect at Taita Shops.

“The suspect noticed detectives approaching and drew an Airgun pistol from his jacket before pointing it at detectives.

“In response, the detectives fired a warning shot into the air and later shot towards the suspect and missed him.”

The suspect escaped by getting into an unregistered red Honda Fit vehicle.

He drove towards the Chitungwiza-Hwedza Road. “After about an hour, it emerged that the bullet, which missed the suspect, had hit Tashinga Mugwara and Pamela Muchazorwei.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said Mugwara and Muchazorwei sustained serious injuries and they were admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He said the ZRP “deeply regrets the unfortunate shooting of the two”. H Metro