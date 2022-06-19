COPS OPEN DOCKET AGAINST ACTING PROSECUTOR GENERAL

POLICE on Wednesday last week opened a criminal docket against acting Prosecutor-General Nelson Mutsonziwa for reportedly destroying a court docket in 2014.
The docket was
opened at the Harare Central Police Station under case number IR 061520
following a complaint by businessman Chemist Siziba.
In a statement issued to the police by the complainant and
gleaned by NewsDay, Siziba said the allegations pertain to Mutsonziwa’s conduct
as a public prosecutor in the then Attorney-General’s Office.
“The allegations made pertain to his conduct as a public
prosecutor in the then Attorney-General’s Office. Sometime in 2014, I reported
a criminal case to the police at Harare Central Police Station.
“The accused persons in that matter are Paul Rijk Peacy,
Craig John William Danckwerts, Ray Kaukonde, Samson Edmare and Jeremy Brook to
do with a forged CR14,” Siziba wrote.
He said police investigated the matter and arrested the
suspects and brought them before a Harare magistrate who placed them on remand.
“Nelson Mutsonziwa, in his capacity as a public prosecutor
stationed at the then Attorney-General’s Office, summoned the docket
purportedly to review same. I am advised that he was entitled to do so.
Mutsonziwa then summoned me to his office and instructed me to withdraw the
complaint and threatened to send me to prison if I did not comply with his
directive,” Siziba wrote.
“I filed a complaint against him in 2014. The docket has
not been seen or returned to the Magistrates Court at Rotten Row Avenue since
2014. I have written to him asking him to account for the docket, but he has
neglected/failed to account for the docket.”
Siziba further indicated that as a result of Mutsonziwa’s
interference with the prosecution of the accused and non-availability of the
docket, his complaint against Danckwerts has not been tried.
“I have since learnt that the accused under that docket
were represented by one Mutsonziwa (now-deceased), who is the acting
Prosecutor-General’s relative. I also learnt that Mutsonziwa has been in
contact with the accused through proxies,” Siziba said, adding that his conduct
was unlawful and inconsistent with his duties.
Allegations are that in December 1998, Siziba, through his
firm Hawkhope Investments, purchased the entire share capital of Danckwerts’
two firms trading as Nyland Enterprises and Great-Insight Investments.
Both firms fell under Danckwerts’ holding company Danbro
Holdings.
On August 25, 1999, Danckwerts, together with Peacey,
resigned as directors of the two firms, leading to Siziba together with Margret
Siziba and Bernadette Sekai Veteranwa assuming control of the two firms as the
new directors.
However, sometime between 2011 and 2012, Danckwerts turned
against Siziba and caused his arrest, accusing him of stealing his firms.
But police investigations revealed that Danckwerts had
reportedly submitted a fraudulent form to the Registrar of Companies between
February 2011 and May 2012 purporting to be still a director of the firms at
the centre of the controversy.
Danckwerts allegedly later appointed former Mashonaland
East Zanu PF provincial chairperson Ray Kaukonde, Jeremy Brooke and one Samson
as co-directors, but Kaukonde and Samson later resigned after noting
Danckwerts’ arrest.
According to Siziba, Danckwerts was being represented by
Mutsonziwa’s relative the late Arthur Mutsonziwa of Atherstone and Cook Legal
Practitioners. Newsday
