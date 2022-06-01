COP STEALS RECRUITS FOOD RATIONS

A POLICE officer at Matabeleland North’s Ntabazinduna police training depot has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing food rations meant for recruits.

Maizon Fungawo (45) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Linear Khumalo who remanded him out of custody to June 13 for trial continuation.

Fungawo is represented by lawyers from Tanaka Law Chambers.

State prosecutor Owen Mugari told the court that on March 31 this year at 1600 hours, Fungawo was on duty at Ntabazinduna training depot mess when he took delivery of 55kg of chicken cutlets to prepare lunch for trainers and trainees.

The officer-in-charge at the training depot, inspector Bernard Chiangwa, instructed Fungawo not to cook all the meat. At 2100 hours on the same day, Chiangwa saw Fungawo carrying a military green backpack leaving the camp.

Chiangwa instructed sergeant Sakala Nelson to search his backpack and it was discovered that it contained chicken cutlets valued at $4 047.

A report was made at Mbembesi Police Station leading to Fungawo’s arrest.

In his defence outline, Fungawo, who denied the allegations, said he had been framed. Newsday