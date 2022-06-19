COMMONWEALTH : ZIM STANDS A CHANCE OF RE-ENTRY

ZIMBABWE, through its engagement and re-engagement policy under President Mnangagwa, has an opportunity to be re-admitted into the Commonwealth of Nations nearly two decades after withdrawing its membership, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association president, Mr Brian Speers, has said.
In 2003, Zimbabwe withdrew from the Commonwealth after
former imperial power Britain internationalised a bilateral dispute around
Zimbabwe’s land redistribution, a dispute which London wanted resolved as
dictated by its terms.
A majority of the Commonwealth offered suspension but
Zimbabwe wanted all in or all out.
But in 2018, Zimbabwe signalled its intention to seek
readmittance into the 54-member bloc after President Mnangagwa said he was keen
to engage and re-engage all nations of the world under the mantra, “Friend to
all, Enemy to none”.
Speaking on how Zimbabwe’s application stood ahead of the
week-long Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting starting today in Rwanda, Mr
Speers said his “experience in Zimbabwe is positive” and that he had “been
impressed”.
While the issue around Zimbabwe’s readmission into the
Commonwealth “is a political matter”, he stressed, stability in Zimbabwe
attracts investments.
“My experience in Zimbabwe is positive and of course the
re-admission of Zimbabwe into the Commonwealth is a political matter and there
are certain criteria around her consideration.
“I must say I have been impressed by the awareness of both
the civic society organisation and the legal community of the importance of
some clearly fundamental rule of law issues and it is well known that in a
democracy where the rule of law is present, that creates stability as it
creates the opportunity for free, fair and peaceful elections,” said Mr Speers.
Stability in Zimbabwe created an opportunity for respecting
differences, hence his emphasis on issues around the rule of law.
“The rule of law creates the opportunity for respecting
differences and moreover, it attracts investments and it enables the
conversation with the wider international community to take place.
“So I have been emphasising the rule of law. I have been
talking about the principles on the pillars of Government, separating the
Executive from the Judiciary and the independence of the legal profession,” Mr
Speers added.
In November 2017 at the inauguration of President
Mnangagwa, then British Prime Minister Ms Theresa May sent her envoy, Minister
for Africa Mr Rory Stewart, who delivered a message that “Britain wants to be a
genuine partner for Zimbabweans as they forge a new future”.
Six months later on the sidelines of the CHOGM meeting in
London, Zimbabwe’s late Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr
Sibusiso Moyo, met his then British counterpart Boris Johnson, who said his
country “strongly supports Zimbabwe’s re-entry to the Commonwealth”.
Mr Johnson is now UK Prime Minister.
“Zimbabwe has made impressive progress. That is why
Britain, the Commonwealth and the wider international community will do
everything it can in supporting Zimbabwe on its path of reform. The UK stands
ready in friendship to support a Zimbabwe that fully embraces the rule of law,
human rights and economic reform,” said Mr Johnson in April 2018.
In the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has made significant
strides in setting up the platform for practical and effective multiparty
democracy, democratisation of media space through the licensing of community
radio stations and also providing an enabling environment for foreign
investment. Herald
