CLERK LEAKS EXAM PAPERS TO UNI STUDENTS



A CLERK at Women’s University in Africa yesterday appeared in court accused of leaking question papers to students pending examinations.

Kennias Rashirai was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who released him on $20 000 bail.

He was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, reside at the address he gave to the police until the matter is finalised and to report once per fortnight at the Commercial Crimes Division.

The complainant is the State, being represented by Sunungurai Chingarande, the Vice Chancellor at the Women’s University in Africa.

Rashirai is employed as a data clerk, who is responsible for the processing of results and printing of examination papers.

The State alleges that Rashirai, who is one of the custodians of the university’s examination papers by virtue of his office, unlawfully acquired, distributed, supplied university examination papers and sent them to Kudzanai Magaya, a Social Work student.

Rashirai allegedly used his WhatsApp number to send several examination papers for different faculties to Magaya who, in turn, sold the papers to different students at the campus.

As a result of Rashirai’s actions, the university suffered prejudice to its good administration.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro