CHAURAYA'S BRUSH WITH THE LAW

MUNYARADZI Chauraya, the man at the centre of a sexual abuse case which has riled the country, is no stranger to the criminal courts.

The Harare dealer once appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing allegations of duping a client of US$8 000 in a car deal in 2017.

He was, however, cleared of any wrongdoing after he applied for discharge at the close of the State case, which ruled the case was weak and lacked merit.

The State failed to prove that Chauraya had defrauded one, Clara Hambury, of US$8k in a car deal.

Allegations were that on October 5, 2015, Clara called Chauraya and requested to be shown some vehicles on sale on his Facebook Page “Cars for Cash” since she was looking for a truck to buy.

However, in June last year, Chauraya appeared at the same court, this time as a complainant after losing R138 000, in a car deal, with one of them pretending to be Deputy Health Minister Dr John Mangwiro.

The State alleged that on June 16, Chauraya, came across an advert where Chirume’s brother, Governor Chirume, was advertising cars and claiming to be a car dealer in South Africa.

Chauraya is said to have ordered an Isuzu KB300, which Chirume offered for R138 000, inclusive of driving it to Beitbridge Border Post.

Chauraya accepted the deal and the next day deposited R130 000 into Chirume’s South African account FNB Bank.

No cash came through and Chauraya, without a car or cash for the transaction, filed a police report. H Metro