CHANTER NOW HOMELESS

ZIM dancehall chanter, Dobba Don, has turned into a destitute after struggling to deal with drug abuse.
The chanter is homeless and is now roaming around in the
ghetto of Mufakose, clad in tattered clothes.
Boss Bingu, who owns a studio in Mufakose, said Dobba Don
was sleeping in small studios.
“He is now homeless. He sleeps in available bases such as
small home studios,” he said.
“He is high, most of the time, on drugs. As you can see on this picture, he has been
deserted by his crew.
“He usually moves around with his gang, but when he gets
isolated he would be high on drugs.
“Maybe, there are also some spiritual forces behind his
suffering because the situation is now worse.”
Boss Bingu insists the chanter needs help before it gets
out of hand. The young man seriously needs help. We never thought he would be
like this.
“He was so promising. It’s heart-breaking to see him in
this deplorable state.
“I have even been trying to encourage those who run Dobba
Don’s parody accounts to tell the truth rather than posting his old nice
pictures as if it’s well,” said Boss Bingu.
Dobba Don became popular when he released the hit song
Mudendere.
It was followed by other good songs which rocked the
streets during the peak of Zim dancehall. H Metro
