BITI ESCAPES DEATH



Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy president Tendai Biti escaped death after he was attacked by suspected Zanu PF activists in Mashonaland Central on Friday as political temperatures heat up ahead of the 2023 polls.

Biti, a former Finance minister during the inclusive government, told Standard People yesterday that they were attacked on their way to the Zambezi River for fishing.

“We were going to Huyo, there in Dande right in the Zambezi,” Biti said.

“So when we got into Muzarabani close to the boundary of Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), Zanu PF mounted an illegal roadblock and they threw stones at our vehicles and we had to make a U-turn.

“So at about four kilometres in an area called Mbire which is located in a valley, close to Zambezi River, when we had stopped to talk to locals, Zanu PF supporters started attacking us again, and we had to flee.

“My car was extensively damaged. I am sure the 2023 elections will be tough because conditions for a free, and fair election do not exist.”

Biti laid blame on Zanu PF legislator for Muzarabani North MP Soda Zhemu who is also the Energy and Power Development minister, Muzarabani South MP Tapera Saizi and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Kazembe, the MP for Mazowe West constituency, is also the provincial chairperson of Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central.

Kazembe, Zhemu and Saizi were not answering their mobile phones.

“So this is unacceptable violence. We don’t accept this,” Biti said.

“It falls squarely in the hands of the Zanu PF MPs of that side, Saizi, Zhemu and Kazembe.

‘They must take full responsibility for this.”

Analysts have already predicted a violent campaign towards the 2023 poll after the run-up to the March 26 by-elections was marred by pockets of violence.

The country has witnessed a surge in politically motivated violence.

A CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali, was abducted on May 26 and killed in the most brutal manner.

Her body was discovered inside a well of a homestead belonging to a Zanu PF activist in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.