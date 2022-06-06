ARMED ROBBER SHOT DEAD BY SECURITY AGENTS

THE National security Task Force (NTF) on Thursday shot and killed an alleged armed robber who was part of a 10-member gang that terrorised migrants and smugglers along the Limpopo River.
The gang would target people entering and leaving in the
country through illegal crossing points close to the old Limpopo River.
The man, whose identity is yet to be revealed, had pounced
on a couple on a footpath near the Alfred Beitbridge and robbed them of R5 000
after attacking them with knives.
It is reported that the suspects would use knives and guns
to subdue victims.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said police were not relenting on their quest to get rid of criminal
elements along the border with South Africa.
“We will release the now deceased’s details in due course
and at the moment we are still pursuing other gang members,” he said.
“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect who was
in the company of nine others who are still at large who were armed with
knives, came across a couple that was walking towards Zimbabwe from the South
African side of the border.
“They then encircled them and stabbed the husband with
knives on the hands and took from him R5 000, his wife managed to escape and
she alerted our security agents on our side who swiftly reacted.”
Continued Asst Comm Nyathi, “When the security team
arrived, they found the gang further stripping the complainant of his
belongings and fired warning shots, but the gang charged at them and they
opened fire killing one of the suspects.”
He said soon after the shooting other gang members escaped
to the South African side of the Limpopo River.
Asst Comm Nyathi said further investigations into the
matter were underway. He warned people against using illegal crossing points to
leave or enter the country or to move goods.
“Those engaging in such activities are risking their lives
and if found they will be arrested.
As the police, we also want to assure the nation that those
engaging in crime along our borders will be arrested. We will not fold our
hands, the security agents are in control and on top of the situation,” said
Asst Comm Nyathi. Chronicle
