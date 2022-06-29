ACCEPT IT, I'M NOW THE SECOND WIFE : WOMAN CLASHES WITH FIRST WIFE

A MARRIED woman recently clashed with her husband’s girlfriend demanding support for her family.

The matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Lucia Takawira applied for a protection order against Janet Kadungure.

Takawira told the court Kadungure was in denial in terms of embracing her as her husband’s second wife.

She claimed Kadungure was in the habit of coming to her home and workplace, calling her a prostitute, in public.

Takawira told the court she was now living in fear of Kadungure who even threatened to kill her.

“I am suffering emotional and physical abuse at the hands of this woman.

“She recently came to my workplace, where she blamed me that I am the reason why our husband is not going to her place,” she said.

In response, Kadungure agreed that their relationship was sour since Takawira was having an affair with her husband.

She claimed Takawira was the one who provoked her, in most cases.

“It’s true that I sometimes visit her apartment to ask for the upkeep of the children because my husband no longer comes home or even picks up my calls when I call.

“I confirm that at one point I assaulted Takawira because she mocked my son that he will not register for his Grade Seven examinations since the father refused to get him a birth certificate,” she said.

Presiding magistrate, Sharon Mashavire, granted the protection order in Takawira’s favour. H Metro