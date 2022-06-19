100% PAY RISE FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

Government will effect a 100 percent salary increment for civil servants next month, while public sector workers will continue enjoying the US$175 allowances introduced last year.
A meeting of the National Joint Negotiating Committee
(NJNC) on Friday to discuss a cost of living adjustment for civil servants
ended in a deadlock, but the Government will in the meantime effect the 100
percent salary increase while negotiations continue.
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister
Professor Paul Mavima told our Bulawayo Bureau that another NJNC meeting has
been scheduled for this week.
“The Government team will consult to see if there can be
any variation to what was initially offered, which is a 100 percent increment,”
said Prof Mavima.
“This will all be done in consideration of Treasury’s
capacity.
“However, what Government has offered, it is going to implement
with effect from July 1, because we realise the importance of the need for us
to cushion our workers.”
Civil servant representatives have committed to the ongoing
talks.
Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions
president Mrs Cecilia Alexander said talks would resume after Government
negotiators have concluded their consultations.
“The NJNC meeting failed to reach a consensus after the
employer initially brought an offer of an 80 percent increase in local
currency, which would see the lowest paid civil servant move from $18 000 to
$32 000. They later upped the offer to 100 percent, which the workers flatly
rejected.
“The employer requested time to consult their principals on
the workers’ proposals and to properly interrogate the altered position brought
by the workers,” she said. Sunday Mail
