ZIMASCO EVICTS FORMER WORKERS

Chrome smelting giant, Zimasco has started evicting its former employees who have remained occupying the company houses in Shurugwi over alleged salary arrears.
Some of the affected employees said they had their
employment terminated some 10 years ago but remained in the company quarters
due to non-payment of salaries.
“The original arrangement was that the company which owes
us salaries should allow us to remain to occupy the company houses until they
clear us. They are now evicting us through the messenger of court,” said Mr
Naison Phiri.
Mr Phiri said the majority of the affected workers are from
Malawi and have nowhere to go.
“Am just stranded I have no rural home so I will just stay
in the open,” he said.
Zimasco’s public relations director, Ms Clara Sadomba was
still to respond to questions sent to her. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment