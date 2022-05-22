ZIM TO GET MORE TEACHERS FROM CUBA

CUBA will this year send teachers and lecturers to Zimbabwe as part of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the education, Charge d’Affairs and Counsellor of the Cuban Embassy in Zimbabwe, Mrs Yoisy Ford Garcia, has said.
The teachers and lecturers, whose number is yet to be
confirmed, are expected in the country by August.
Speaking during a visit to Bindura University of Science
Education (BUSE) on Thursday, Mrs Garcia said Harare and Havana enjoy cordial
relations.
The visit was the culmination of different activities
organised by the Cuban Embassy to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of
diplomatic relations between the two countries.
“This friendly relationship had been in existence way
before the Independence of Zimbabwe and since that time both countries enjoy an
excellent relationship. We consider that it is never too late to memorise this
special event,” she said.
Mrs Garcia said Cuba is willing to develop human capital in
Zimbabwe, especially in the education sector as this is in tandem with the National
Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
More than 3 000 Zimbabwean professionals have graduated
from Cuban universities and are applying the knowledge and skills acquired in
their home country.
“This has been the paradigm of our cooperation in the
education sector. Cuba will continue to strengthen the cooperation in the
education sector.”
As part of technology transfer between the two countries,
she added, Cuba has initiated a plan to establish a pharmaceutical plant in
Zimbabwe which will produce vaccines for people and animals.
Cuba has developed its own Covid-19 vaccine.
“Both countries have a strategic and historical cooperation
with a strong will to share expertise in new sectors and fields. Cuba and
Zimbabwe have always had a vibrant relationship, which is written on stone and
together we have worked on the international arena.”
She called for the removal of economic sanctions imposed on
Zimbabwe, saying they are a hindrance to the development of the country and the
well-being of its people.
“In spite of the economic and political pressures imposed
on Cuba by the blockade of the United States, Zimbabwe has remained firmly
behind Cuba. In the same manner, Cuba rejects sanctions against the Southern
African country of Zimbabwe,” she said.
BUSE Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said the
institution has received laudable assistance from Cuba over the years.
“The university has attained its stature through the
involvement of Cuba and we have become a university of choice through that
cooperation. The very establishment of the university was also done with the
assistance of Cubans,” he said. Sunday Mail
