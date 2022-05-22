ZIM TO GET MORE TEACHERS FROM CUBA

CUBA will this year send teachers and lecturers to Zimbabwe as part of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the education, Charge d’Affairs and Counsellor of the Cuban Embassy in Zimbabwe, Mrs Yoisy Ford Garcia, has said.

The teachers and lecturers, whose number is yet to be confirmed, are expected in the country by August.

Speaking during a visit to Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) on Thursday, Mrs Garcia said Harare and Havana enjoy cordial relations.

The visit was the culmination of different activities organised by the Cuban Embassy to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“This friendly relationship had been in existence way before the Independence of Zimbabwe and since that time both countries enjoy an excellent relationship. We consider that it is never too late to memorise this special event,” she said.

Mrs Garcia said Cuba is willing to develop human capital in Zimbabwe, especially in the education sector as this is in tandem with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

More than 3 000 Zimbabwean professionals have graduated from Cuban universities and are applying the knowledge and skills acquired in their home country.

“This has been the paradigm of our cooperation in the education sector. Cuba will continue to strengthen the cooperation in the education sector.”

As part of technology transfer between the two countries, she added, Cuba has initiated a plan to establish a pharmaceutical plant in Zimbabwe which will produce vaccines for people and animals.

Cuba has developed its own Covid-19 vaccine.

“Both countries have a strategic and historical cooperation with a strong will to share expertise in new sectors and fields. Cuba and Zimbabwe have always had a vibrant relationship, which is written on stone and together we have worked on the international arena.”

She called for the removal of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, saying they are a hindrance to the development of the country and the well-being of its people.

“In spite of the economic and political pressures imposed on Cuba by the blockade of the United States, Zimbabwe has remained firmly behind Cuba. In the same manner, Cuba rejects sanctions against the Southern African country of Zimbabwe,” she said.

BUSE Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said the institution has received laudable assistance from Cuba over the years.

“The university has attained its stature through the involvement of Cuba and we have become a university of choice through that cooperation. The very establishment of the university was also done with the assistance of Cubans,” he said. Sunday Mail