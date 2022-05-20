ZIM MED STUDENT IN STUDENT PERMITS SCAM IN ZAMBIA

A MEDICAL student, based in Zambia, is allegedly in the eye of a storm for allegedly duping his Zimbabwean counterparts, under the pretext he would help them secure student permits, and accommodation.
Adrian Murira, who is a third-year student in the faculty
of Medicine at the University of Zambia, has allegedly been creating fake
receipts, purporting to assist new Zimbabwean students, at the institution.
More than five Zimbabwean students are believed to have
lost considerable amounts of money to the scheme, triggering a campaign against
him, at the campus.
A number of parents have now raised complaints with the
university.
Murira was not available for comment on his Zambian phone
number.
However, a parent of one of the students, spoke to H-Metro
and showed us a text, purportedly from Murira, in which he appears to be
apologising.
“I would like to apologise for letting you down, all (the)
faith you had in me and the trust, I let you down,” reads the text.
“I admit I misappropriated your daughter’s funds. I take
the blame.
“Sorry for the new number, I changed (for) a genuine
reason, (I) lost my phone.”
The students at the campus have created a poster, which is
being circulated, targeting Murira.
“Students have come up with a poster, mocking him over his
conduct,” one of the students told H-Metro.
“It’s a warning for other students, coming here.
“It’s circulating at the campus.
“It was designed by one of the victims and the students.”
Another student said: “Adrian duped me and my friend and we
took his phone.
“We sold it to recover our money,” she said.
The poster reads: “V11 SCAM ALERT! This conman by the name
Adrian Murira is a student at the University of Zambia, he is the biggest
scammer without shame, scamming first year students at the University,
targeting mainly female students.
“He scammed four students so far of their students permit
money, US$470 per student totalling to US$1880 and a further US$100 for
accommodation at the University.
“He has taken advantage of the UNZA system, whereby
students get to apply for their study permits with the help of other students
who are already at the University.”
Another parent said: “I transferred 7000 Kwacha (about
US$400) to my daughter, who is studying at the same University, and she
entrusted Adrian to help her to do the paperwork.
“He then transferred the money to his personal use.
“All the four families, then faced his parents in Zimbabwe
on the way forward but the parents were not forthcoming.
“They clearly told us that the issue was beyond them and
they haven’t got money to reimburse us.
“Our children were then given seven days to pay their study
permits or risk deportation.
“We all have fake immigration documents that he gave to our
daughters.” H Metro
