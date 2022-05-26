ZANU PF COMMANDEERED SCHOOL BUS CRASHES

A Mapanzure High School Bus valued at US$150 000 is a write-off after it got involved in a road accident last night while carrying 65 Zanu PF women from Masvingo to a cooking competition organized by the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa in Vic Falls.
There is landmark ruling made by Justice Joseph Mafusire at
the High Court in Masvingo barring political parties from using school buses or
taking school children to rallies. The ruling also barred parties from using
school premises and furniture.
One women was seriously injured in the accident while two
others escaped with minor injuries. The rest are injury free, said Zanu PF
Masvingo Women’s League provincial chairperson Alginia Samson who confirmed the
accident to The Mirror. Efforts to get a comment from the school head were
futile as his mobile was not reachable.
The accident happened at the 35km peg along Masvingo –
Mashava Road and the women were later booked at Maponga Lodge, a few hundred
metres from where the accident happened.
The cooking competition is one of the many projects that
the First Lady has been carrying out in her outreach into disadvantaged
communities.
School buses are bought by parents through the School
Development Committees at great cost and headmasters or school authorities with
political interests seek favours from Zanu PF by hiring out busses to the party
for free.
“Yes, I received news this evening. I am told one woman was
seriously injured and the other three had minor injuries. The rest of the
passengers are fine.
“The women were going to attend Amai Mnangagwa’s national
cooking competition in Victoria Falls in solidarity with their competitors from
Masvingo who are already in Victoria Falls,” said Samson.
Masvingo Provincial police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dewa
could not be reached for comment as his mobile was not reachable. Masvingo Mirror
