ZANU PF AND CCC TRADE ACCUSATIONS AHEAD OF POLLS



TENSION is rising ahead of the Chitungwiza ward 7, Zengeza West by-election with Zanu PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) accusing each other of perpetrating political violence.

The seat fell vacant after former Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko was recalled by MDC Alliance (MDC-A) president Douglas Mwonzora on March 2.

CCC’s Maiko is contesting against Zanu PF’s Charamba Mlambo, a former councillor in the area and MDC-A candidate Bothwell Patsika.

Addressing a Press conference in the capital on Tuesday Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa accused the opposition for committing acts of violence.

“We are worried about the violence in Chitungwiza and the people who are behind the violence are always in yellow regalia, please Nelson Chamisa (CCC leader) rein in your supporters. We don’t want to call the law and security onto the streets. We are a peace-loving people,” Mutsvangwa said.

“We are hosting the national youth conference and it’s a great achievement and we are urging the youth to be vigilant in defending our country.”

But CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said: “We are the most popular party in the country so why should we cause violence? Zanu PF is the party that is known for causing violence. We won in the March by-elections and we are dominating in rural areas as well. Come 2023 we are going to trounce them (Zanu PF) and I believe this is the reason they are causing violence.”

Police and suspected Zanu PF youths clashed with CCC supporters on Monday, leaving several people injured. Newsday



