WOMAN SELLS ADULT TOYS TO MINORS

‘‘TICKTOCKER’’ Ayanda Unity Mponda, popularly known as Ayie Juicy, was in the dock yesterday on allegations of selling adult toys to minors.

She is also facing smuggling charges.

Mponda appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court accused of exposing minors to pornographic content and also violating the Customs and Excise act.

The court heard that Mponda sold sex toys to a 12-year-old-girl with the intention to lure her into sexual activity.

She allegedly sold the adult toys to several other children, whose dockets are being prepared, to be brought in court.

She is also accused of smuggling the various sex toys, without paying duty.

Mponda is expected back in court today for bail ruling. H Metro