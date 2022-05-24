WIFE THREATENS HUBBY'S SMALL HOUSE WITH A KNIFE

A FIGHT between two women over a man has landed them in court.

The wife wanted to kill her husband’s girlfriend with a kitchen knife.

Monica Masembura told the court that Tendai Manoko was verbally abusing her and also threatening to kill her.

She approached the Harare Civil Court for a peace order. The matter was heard by Magistrate Sharon Mashavire.

“She came to my house threatening to kill me with a kitchen knife.

“She forcibly entered the house threatening me with death. She has been texting me with both her phone and her husband’s verbally abusing me,” she said.

“She also said she will use black magic to kill me if l doesn’t leave her husband,” Tendai said.

In response, Tendai said: “I refute most of the allegations.

“I never went to her place of residence with a knife, she is the one who called me on my phone and we exchanged words. She escorts my husband home at midnight.” H Metro