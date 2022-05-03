WIFE STEALS HUBBY'S US$16K



A HARARE woman landed in the dock yesterday after she allegedly stole US$16 000 which her husband had given her for safekeeping.

The money was meant for the construction of their house.

Moretime Muzondo was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The complainant is Michael Chiboiwa.The couple resides in Glen View.

Allegations are that Chiboiwa gave Muzondo US$16 000, which he wanted to use for building purposes at their residential stand.

Muzondo allegedly took the money on March 23, together with Chiboiwa’s passport, and went away.

Muzondo was arrested on April 29, in Epworth, where she was hiding. She was found in possession of US$2 150, R4 200, and two car registration books.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro