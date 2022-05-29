WE ARE SCARED : MUTSVANGWA CHALLENGERS

CANDIDATES eyeing top Zanu PF women’s league posts are allegedly scared to challenge Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa due to her alleged close links to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The ruling party’s women’s league will hold its elective
conference from June 23 to 26.
Women in the party angling for top posts in Manicaland
province are said to have chickened out on the eleventh hour, resulting in
Mutsvangwa being uncontested for the top post.
Each province is required to submit four candidates ahead
of the national women’s league conference slated for next month.
Sources yesterday told NewsDay that some prospective
candidates were afraid to contest with Mutsvangwa, who is the current women’s
league secretary for administration.
“Candidates chickened out from contesting Information
minister Monica Mutsvangwa because she is very powerful and is close to
Mnangagwa. They felt that contesting
against her will be viewed as confronting number one (Mnangagwa),” the source
said.
“It is true that Oppah Muchinguri had fielded candidates to
contest against Mutsvangwa as they have ambitions to participate in the
elections,” another source said.
Muchinguri had reportedly fielded Pamela Razembe and Lucia
Chitura who both failed to make it to the top four.
In Manicaland province, heavyweight Alice Mutindori, who
was the national women’s league political commissar, also failed to make it to
the top four.
Other candidates, who made it included Ivy Mhlanga, Theresa
Nyapokoto and Kerenia Chimuso.
In Harare province, Betty Kaseke reportedly clinched the
number one slot, followed by former Women Affairs minister Nyasha Chikwinya.
Efforts to get a comment from Mutsvangwa yesterday were
fruitless.
But Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha told NewsDay
that the elections were peaceful.
“The elections are going on well and we are expecting all
the results by Monday morning (today).
We are still getting reports of results, but the elections were
peaceful,” Bimha said. Newsday
