TOUGH CONDITIONS FOR KOMBIs RETURN

Government has okayed the return of privately-owned commuter omnibuses (kombis) under new regulations being crafted to guide the liberalisation of the urban mass public transport system.
But commuter omnibuses will only operate under accredited
associations and follow strict guidelines.
Cabinet has already approved the amendment of the Urban
Areas (Omnibus Services) Regulations, which will be gazetted soon.
The updated regulations would ensure strict enforcement of
regulations that require an operator’s licence, certificate of fitness and
route authority.
All kombis will also be required to obtain a valid rank
disk from council as well as passenger and vehicle insurance before they are allowed
to ferry commuters.
Local Government and Public Works Permanent Secretary Mr
Zvinechimwe Churu said kombis that were not affiliated to Zupco could only
start operating after the regulations were gazetted.
“Government has initiated procedures to institute the
relevant subsidiary legislation and supportive operational measures to regulate
the opening up of the urban transport sector to private operators,” said Mr
Churu.
“Principles for the Urban Areas (Omnibus Services)
Regulations 2022 were approved by Cabinet and following the preparation of a
draft Statutory Instrument, the relevant checks are being finalised before the
Statutory Instrument is gazetted.”
A raft of supportive operational measures will also be
instituted.
“Private operators who are not registered with Zupco are
expected to comply with requirements of the relevant authorities and will be
mandated to operate under the new regulations to be gazetted.”
Among the requirements, he said, were an operator’s
licence, certificate of fitness, route authority, rank disk, passenger and
vehicle insurance, and any other documents or permits relevant to the sector.
Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 restricted the provision of
intra-city passenger transport services to vehicles owned or managed by Zupco.
However, earlier this month, President Mnangagwa announced
Government’s plan to lift the suspension on private operators in response to
the continued drop in Covid-19 cases and subsequent reopening of the economy.
Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators
secretary-general Mr Ngoni Katsvairo said self-regulation in the urban
transport sector was welcome.
“The fares will be determined by associations in
consultation and/or after approval by Government but based on actual cost per
kilometre,” he said.
“Various associations with specifically allocated routes
per association (the Bulawayo way) will improve service to commuters as opposed
to a mixed grill.
“We expect each accredited association with a known track
record (not fly-by-nights) to be allocated a corridor to operate and service
commuters using agreed standard operating procedures.”
He said associations could quickly adjust to new
administrative demands.
“We expect associations to be accredited in every province.
Thus for the 10 provinces, we expect between 40 and 50 associations. For
example, Bulawayo has three associations, Harare can have five or six including
Zupco,” he added.
“We, therefore, see no challenge there as each association
will be expected to have an office and at least one administrator, and as it
grows, a general manager or chief executive officer.”
Some private transport operators met in capital yesterday
for an all-stakeholders conference organised by the Zimbabwe Union of Drivers
and Conductors (ZUDAC).
Transport and logistics expert Mr Atkinson Munemo said
organising urban transport under associations will facilitate formalisation of
the sector.
“The introduction of associations will bring uniformity in
the private transport sector,” said Mr Munemo.
“It engenders a sense of belonging to private players when
engaging in collective bargaining as opposed to negotiating as individuals.”
