TOES FOR CASH : JOKE GONE VIRAL

CAN anyone really sell their toes and make instant cash or we are just being sold a dummy?

The sound of it seems a little weird but it’s a subject that is dominating social media sites in this country.

Have we really hit rock bottom as a people that we believe we don’t have to sweat for money and prefer giving some South African sangomas our toes?

Social media has been awash with these tales since last Thursday with news that local dealers, especially those at Ximex Mall in the capital, can’t walk bare footed after selling off their toes.

In one of the circulating messages, there are even unconfirmed prices for the big toe (US$40 000), middle toe (US$25 000) and small toe (US$10 000).

Some say this is work of a cult, who demand the toes in exchange for 10 years’ riches, but one will lose a relative along the way.

Other claims are that, after agreeing to have a toe cut off, no other person must see the leg.

A close source at Ximex claims the story is just something which one guy jokingly shared with his colleagues and has now been blown out of proportion.

“I can’t really deny or confirm such activity at Ximex Mall but what I have gathered is that this whole issue was blown out of proportion after a few guys shared it as a joke.

“Yes, some of the latest cars that the dealers are driving are questionable, imagine seeing a guy who has been struggling to buy lunch for himself now cruising in a Mercedes Benz GL400 which costs US$200 000, you have questions,” said the source.

In a voice note, purported to belong to one ‘donor’, she claims the process was not painful but she received the shock of her life after some maggots came out of her leg. H Metro