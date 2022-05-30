TOES FOR CASH : JOKE GONE VIRAL

CAN anyone really sell their toes and make instant cash or we are just being sold a dummy?
The sound of it seems a little weird but it’s a subject that
is dominating social media sites in this country.
Have we really hit rock bottom as a people that we believe
we don’t have to sweat for money and prefer giving some South African sangomas
our toes?
Social media has been awash with these tales since last
Thursday with news that local dealers, especially those at Ximex Mall in the
capital, can’t walk bare footed after selling off their toes.
In one of the circulating messages, there are even
unconfirmed prices for the big toe (US$40 000), middle toe (US$25 000) and
small toe (US$10 000).
Some say this is work of a cult, who demand the toes in
exchange for 10 years’ riches, but one will lose a relative along the way.
Other claims are that, after agreeing to have a toe cut
off, no other person must see the leg.
A close source at Ximex claims the story is just something
which one guy jokingly shared with his colleagues and has now been blown out of
proportion.
“I can’t really deny or confirm such activity at Ximex Mall
but what I have gathered is that this whole issue was blown out of proportion
after a few guys shared it as a joke.
“Yes, some of the latest cars that the dealers are driving
are questionable, imagine seeing a guy who has been struggling to buy lunch for
himself now cruising in a Mercedes Benz GL400 which costs US$200 000, you have
questions,” said the source.
In a voice note, purported to belong to one ‘donor’, she
claims the process was not painful but she received the shock of her life after
some maggots came out of her leg. H Metro
