THREE ZIMBAS KILLED IN SA CRASH

A YOUNG Zimbabwean couple based in Cape Town, South Africa, and a friend died last week in an accident which occurred just outside Polokwane in South Africa’s Limpopo province.
The couple, Wendy Nyarota (23) and her husband Gabriel
Gororo (27), were driving to their home in Cape Town from Zimbabwe when their
vehicle went over a bridge in unclear circumstances.
Family members said Gororo was coming from Mt Darwin, where
he had gone to pay outstanding lobola to his in-laws.
He left Zimbabwe on Friday May 20 after the lobola ceremony
together with his brother Josiah (32), and stopped over in Masvingo to pick a
friend before proceeding to the border.
It is said the friend was the one driving the car when the
accident happened. He died on the spot, while Wendy and Gabriel died a few days
later. Josiah is still in critical condition in hospital.
Wendy and Gabriel left behind a young child who had stayed
behind in Cape Town.
Wendy’s uncle, former Daily News editor Geoff Nyarota, said
the family was still in shock and grief over the loss of their loved ones.
“It is extremely painful when our young generation die in
their quest for a meaningful existence in distant lands, when they should be
living happily and holding good jobs in our own Zimbabwe,” he said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment