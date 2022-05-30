THREE ZIMBAS KILLED IN SA CRASH



A YOUNG Zimbabwean couple based in Cape Town, South Africa, and a friend died last week in an accident which occurred just outside Polokwane in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

The couple, Wendy Nyarota (23) and her husband Gabriel Gororo (27), were driving to their home in Cape Town from Zimbabwe when their vehicle went over a bridge in unclear circumstances.

Family members said Gororo was coming from Mt Darwin, where he had gone to pay outstanding lobola to his in-laws.

He left Zimbabwe on Friday May 20 after the lobola ceremony together with his brother Josiah (32), and stopped over in Masvingo to pick a friend before proceeding to the border.

It is said the friend was the one driving the car when the accident happened. He died on the spot, while Wendy and Gabriel died a few days later. Josiah is still in critical condition in hospital.

Wendy and Gabriel left behind a young child who had stayed behind in Cape Town.

Wendy’s uncle, former Daily News editor Geoff Nyarota, said the family was still in shock and grief over the loss of their loved ones.

“It is extremely painful when our young generation die in their quest for a meaningful existence in distant lands, when they should be living happily and holding good jobs in our own Zimbabwe,” he said. Newsday