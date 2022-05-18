THREE WOMEN, KIDNAP MAN, RAPE HIM FOR SPERMS

THREE women kidnapped and took turns to sexually assault a 21-year-old man in Harare, police have revealed.

The trio gave a lift to the man, along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare, before injecting him with an unknown substance.

They then took turns to rape him and collect his semen.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckson Chakanza, confirmed the case.

He urged commuters to rely on buses and vehicles registered under Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Organisation.

“Police are investigating a case of aggravated indecent assault involving three women reported to have kidnapped a man and taken turns to have sexual intercourse with him and collecting semen,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that the victim was picked along Samora Machel Avenue in town heading to Kuwadzana at around 1930hrs.

“He was driven in a Toyota Wish vehicle and taken to a paddock in Kuwadzana where he was indecently assaulted.

“He was reported to have been injected with an unknown substance and the three women took turns to have sexual intercourse with the victim.

“They collected the semen and left the victim unconscious.

“The victim later regained power and lodged a police report against the three, who are on the run,” said Insp Chakanza.

He said police have noted with concern cases, involving women raping men.

“Last week, another case was reported where two women, in the company of two men, kidnapped a Glen View man and kept him for three days at an unknown location, where he was sexually abused with the perpetrators harvesting semen.

“As police, we continue to urge people not to rely on private vehicles driven by people they do not know and avoid boarding mushikashika,” he said.

Police have intensified a blitz on Mushikashika vehicles. H Metro