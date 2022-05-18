THREE WOMEN, KIDNAP MAN, RAPE HIM FOR SPERMS

THREE women kidnapped and took turns to sexually assault a 21-year-old man in Harare, police have revealed.
The trio gave a lift to the man, along Samora Machel Avenue
in Harare, before injecting him with an unknown substance.
They then took turns to rape him and collect his semen.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckson
Chakanza, confirmed the case.
He urged commuters to rely on buses and vehicles registered
under Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Organisation.
“Police are investigating a case of aggravated indecent
assault involving three women reported to have kidnapped a man and taken turns
to have sexual intercourse with him and collecting semen,” said Insp Chakanza.
“Circumstances were that the victim was picked along Samora
Machel Avenue in town heading to Kuwadzana at around 1930hrs.
“He was driven in a Toyota Wish vehicle and taken to a
paddock in Kuwadzana where he was indecently assaulted.
“He was reported to have been injected with an unknown
substance and the three women took turns to have sexual intercourse with the
victim.
“They collected the semen and left the victim unconscious.
“The victim later regained power and lodged a police report
against the three, who are on the run,” said Insp Chakanza.
He said police have noted with concern cases, involving
women raping men.
“Last week, another case was reported where two women, in
the company of two men, kidnapped a Glen View man and kept him for three days
at an unknown location, where he was sexually abused with the perpetrators
harvesting semen.
“As police, we continue to urge people not to rely on
private vehicles driven by people they do not know and avoid boarding
mushikashika,” he said.
Police have intensified a blitz on Mushikashika vehicles. H Metro
