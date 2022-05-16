THAT WAS MADNESS, I'M SORRY : MAI TT



COMEDIENNE and musician Felistas ‘Mai TT’ Murata’s business shower turned into a counselling session following her outrageous outburst at the weekend.

She was irked by her husband Tinashe Maphosa’s conduct with a number of socialites on social media.

The business shower, running under the theme ‘Shanda Mukadzi Shanda,’ drew a number of businesswomen, who got the opportunity to exhibit their products.

Mai TT said she had a weakness, which sees her failing to control her temper, at crucial times.

She narrated how she went mad after learning about Tinashe’s comments on Joey Nyikadzino’s figure.

A number of exhibitors and guests attended at the last hour, presumably to see if Mai TT was in attendance.

“I am humbled by your support,” said Mai TT.

“I was disturbed and I went mad on social media that I never thought you would come to support me like this.

“Thank you women for strengthening me.

“Ndinonzwa kubhoira mandiri kuita sekunonzi munechinotutuma kuti ndipopote asi ndanyara ndineurombo nezvandakaita.

“I am sorry. I have learnt a lesson,” she said.

Turning to her prepared speech, Mai TT said the reason behind the shower was to try and improve women.

“This business shower is an opportunity for women to network, exhibit our business and share opportunities for business growth,” she said.

“We have gathered to discuss things that build us as women.

“Women who learn and work grow together and, for years, I worked with several women who are hungry for success.”

The business shower also saw the financing of some women by Gray Homes Construction to start their businesses.

Fashion designer and musician Felistus ‘Felly Nandi’ Chipendo provided entertainment. H Metro