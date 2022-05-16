THAT WAS MADNESS, I'M SORRY : MAI TT

COMEDIENNE and musician Felistas ‘Mai TT’ Murata’s business shower turned into a counselling session following her outrageous outburst at the weekend.
She was irked by her husband Tinashe Maphosa’s conduct with
a number of socialites on social media.
The business shower, running under the theme ‘Shanda
Mukadzi Shanda,’ drew a number of businesswomen, who got the opportunity to
exhibit their products.
Mai TT said she had a weakness, which sees her failing to
control her temper, at crucial times.
She narrated how she went mad after learning about
Tinashe’s comments on Joey Nyikadzino’s figure.
A number of exhibitors and guests attended at the last
hour, presumably to see if Mai TT was in attendance.
“I am humbled by your support,” said Mai TT.
“I was disturbed and I went mad on social media that I
never thought you would come to support me like this.
“Thank you women for strengthening me.
“Ndinonzwa kubhoira mandiri kuita sekunonzi munechinotutuma
kuti ndipopote asi ndanyara ndineurombo nezvandakaita.
“I am sorry. I have learnt a lesson,” she said.
Turning to her prepared speech, Mai TT said the reason
behind the shower was to try and improve women.
“This business shower is an opportunity for women to
network, exhibit our business and share opportunities for business growth,” she
said.
“We have gathered to discuss things that build us as women.
“Women who learn and work grow together and, for years, I
worked with several women who are hungry for success.”
The business shower also saw the financing of some women by
Gray Homes Construction to start their businesses.
Fashion designer and musician Felistus ‘Felly Nandi’
Chipendo provided entertainment. H Metro
