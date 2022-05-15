TENSIONS RISE IN ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE

THE just-ended Zanu PF youth league conference created new fissures, resulting in the leadership resorting to threats to whip members into line.
A camp opposed to Zanu PF Mashonaland West youth
chairperson Tapiwa Masenda recently circulated a vote of no confidence petition
to have him removed from the post for alleged nepotism and making unilateral
co-options of members into the provincial executive organ.
A total of 26 out of a possible 40 provincial youth
executive members had appended their signatures on the document as of last
week.
The youth league confirmed the power tussle in a Press
statement last Thursday.
“Zanu PF youth league has noted with concern, unfortunate
and malicious reports on various social media platforms and in some newspapers
alleging that there are votes of no confidence passed on some of its leaders in
provinces.
“Such reports are unfortunate after a very successful
elective youth league conference where the President and first secretary of the
party, Emmerson Mnangagwa taught us the virtues of true cadreship,” deputy
secretary for youth affairs John Paradza said.
The youth league does not condone such illegal behaviour
and mischief. Accordingly, those behind such unbridled shenanigans are warned
to stop forthwith or face swift disciplinary action,” he added.
Paradza implored members of the youth league to respect the
party’s constitution before revealing that disciplinary measures would be taken
against those found guilty.
“We implore all members and leaders at every level of the
youth league structures to respect the party’s constitution, embrace unity of
purpose and shy away from petty needless contradictions. Finally, the league
reiterates that disciplinary measures shall be taken against all those found to
be fomenting disharmony in the league structures,” he said. Newsday
