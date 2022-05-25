TEEN WHO SEXUALLY ABUSED TWO COUSINS ESCAPES JAIL

A 14-year-old boy, who sexually abused his two minor cousins, escaped jail after a magistrate wholly suspended the sentence.

Magistrate Ignatius Mugova suspended the jail term for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Rumbidzai Gutu, told the court that on November 24 last year, the teenager called his three-year old cousin into her grandmother’s kitchen where he sexually assaulted her once.

The court heard that, on the same day, the teenager indecently assaulted another two-year old minor.

The matter came to light when the minors’ mother visited them. During bathing, one of the minors cried in pain, narrating their ordeal. A police report was lodged leading to the teenager’s arrest. H Metro